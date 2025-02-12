Somaliland President Meets UAE Leaders to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Dubai, UAE – The President of the Republic of Somaliland Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Cirro), is currently on an official working visit to the United Arab Emirates. On the second day of his visit, President Cirro held high-level meetings with key leaders of the UAE government to discuss areas of mutual interest, including economic cooperation, investment, and regional stability.
According the Somaliland government , President Cirro met with Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, who is also the Ruler of Dubai. The two leaders discussed strengthening economic partnerships and increasing UAE investments in Somaliland. The meeting also covered regional stability and avenues for enhanced collaboration between the two nations.
Additionally, the President held talks with Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE’s Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister, who also serves as the Minister of Presidential Affairs. Their discussions focused on bolstering Somaliland-UAE relations in various sectors, including infrastructure development, security cooperation, and trade.
President Cirro expressed his profound gratitude to the UAE government for the warm reception and official invitation extended to him to participate in the World Government Summit, held in Dubai yesterday. The summit, a global platform that brings together world leaders, policymakers, and experts, provided President Cirro with an opportunity to engage with key international stakeholders and highlight Somaliland’s development agenda and economic potential.
During his engagements, the President emphasized the need for UAE support in developing Somaliland’s infrastructure, particularly in areas critical to economic growth. He also highlighted the strategic importance of Somaliland’s location and called for enhanced security collaboration, particularly in ensuring stability in the Gulf of Aden and the Red Sea, which are vital maritime routes for global trade.
The meetings mark a significant step in strengthening Somaliland-UAE relations, paving the way for increased economic ties and cooperation in regional security. President Cirro’s visit underscores Somaliland’s commitment to building strong diplomatic and economic partnerships with key global players.