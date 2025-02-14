Somaliland President’s Visit to Dubai Port and Strengthening Economic Ties with the UAE

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) is currently in the midst of his five-day official trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). On the fifth day of his visit, he toured the Al Hamriya Port in Dubai, one of the UAE’s busiest and most significant ports for Somaliland traders. The port plays a vital role in Somaliland’s import and export activities, particularly in connecting the Horn of Africa region with global markets. The President’s visit underscores the importance of the port as a key hub for Somaliland’s trade and its strategic position in facilitating economic relations.
The visit to Al Hamriya Port also highlights Somaliland’s strong commitment to boosting its maritime trade sector and the ongoing efforts to deepen economic ties with the UAE. The UAE is not only a crucial trade partner but also a significant source of investment for Somaliland, especially in sectors such as infrastructure, aviation, and maritime development. President Irro’s visit to the port signals a renewed focus on enhancing these economic partnerships and exploring new avenues for collaboration.
Recap of the President’s Previous Two Days of Official Engagements
Over the past two days, President Irro has been engaged in several key diplomatic meetings aimed at fortifying Somaliland’s international standing and expanding economic cooperation with the UAE. On the first day of his visit, President Irro met with high-ranking UAE officials to discuss ongoing investments, particularly in the fields of infrastructure and development. Notably, the UAE has been a long-time partner in the development of Berbera Port, one of the most strategically important assets for Somaliland.
On the second day, the President visited several key business hubs in Dubai, meeting with influential business leaders and investors. The discussions centered around future investments in critical sectors such as renewable energy, agriculture, and ports.
This series of engagements reflects the President’s proactive approach to fostering international partnerships, with the UAE emerging as one of Somaliland’s key allies in terms of trade, investment, and diplomatic support. These visits come at a crucial time, as Somaliland continues to strengthen its economic and political standing on the global stage.