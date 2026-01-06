Somaliland, Israel open new diplomatic chapter with historic visit

By Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Somaliland — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, on Tuesday received at the Somaliland Presidential Palace Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, who is leading a high-level delegation on an official visit to Somaliland.
Speaking after the meeting, President Irro welcomed the Israeli delegation and thanked the government and people of Israel for what he described as a “courageous decision” to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state.
“Today is a historic day for the Republic of Somaliland,” Irro said. “Israel’s recognition strengthens Somaliland’s role in promoting peace, stability, democracy and freedom of expression, while advancing cooperation based on our shared strategic interests.”
Irro said the recognition opens broad opportunities for cooperation in investment, trade, technology, energy, water, agriculture, minerals and infrastructure development, adding that Somaliland is ready to engage in comprehensive, multi-sector partnerships with Israel.
“The Republic of Somaliland is a reliable partner, located in a strategic position vital to the future of peace and security in the Horn of Africa and beyond,” he said.
Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said his visit marked the formal launch of a new phase in bilateral relations following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.
