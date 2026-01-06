Somaliland, Israel open new diplomatic chapter with historic visit

By Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, Somaliland — The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro, on Tuesday received at the Somaliland Presidential Palace Israel’s Foreign Minister, Gideon Sa’ar, who is leading a high-level delegation on an official visit to Somaliland.

Speaking after the meeting, President Irro welcomed the Israeli delegation and thanked the government and people of Israel for what he described as a “courageous decision” to recognize Somaliland as a sovereign state.

“Today is a historic day for the Republic of Somaliland,” Irro said. “Israel’s recognition strengthens Somaliland’s role in promoting peace, stability, democracy and freedom of expression, while advancing cooperation based on our shared strategic interests.”

Irro said the recognition opens broad opportunities for cooperation in investment, trade, technology, energy, water, agriculture, minerals and infrastructure development, adding that Somaliland is ready to engage in comprehensive, multi-sector partnerships with Israel.

“The Republic of Somaliland is a reliable partner, located in a strategic position vital to the future of peace and security in the Horn of Africa and beyond,” he said.

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said his visit marked the formal launch of a new phase in bilateral relations following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

“It is a great privilege to conduct the first official diplomatic visit to Somaliland at the invitation of President Irro,” Sa’ar said. “This visit is also a message: we are determined to vigorously advance relations between Israel and Somaliland.”

Sa’ar said he held substantive discussions with President Irro and senior members of his government on the full range of bilateral relations, including diplomacy, development, security and economic cooperation.

Addressing regional criticism of Israel’s decision, Sa’ar stressed that the move was not directed against any third party.

“The mutual recognition and the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries are not directed against anyone,” he said. “Our shared objective is to promote the mutual benefit of both nations and both states.”

He also underlined Israel’s sovereign right to determine its foreign policy. “In Hargeisa, I made it clear: only Israel will decide whom it recognizes and with whom it maintains diplomatic relations,” Sa’ar said.

Sa’ar said President Irro had accepted an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and would pay an official visit to Israel in the near future.

The visit, the first by an Israeli foreign minister to Somaliland in more than three decades, marks a major diplomatic milestone for Somaliland and formally launches bilateral engagement following Israel’s recognition.

