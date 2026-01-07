U.S. Congressman Chris Smith Welcomes Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland, Urges Others to Follow

WASHINGTON — U.S. Representative Chris Smith, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Africa Subcommittee and co-chair of the Congressional Israel Allies Caucus, welcomed Israel’s formal recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, calling on other countries, including the United States, to take similar steps.
“I welcome Israel’s formal recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent, sovereign State, and hope that others, including the United States, follow,” Smith said in a statement released following Israel’s announcement.
Smith highlighted Somaliland’s democratic credentials, describing it as a functioning democracy that has demonstrated political maturity through a peaceful transfer of power after elections more than a year ago.
“Somaliland is a functioning democracy, as demonstrated by the peaceful transfer of power more than a year ago following elections—a rare, positive example in the Horn of Africa, and, indeed, in much of Africa,” he said.
The congressman also underscored Somaliland’s strategic importance to U.S. national security, pointing to its location along key global maritime routes and the deep-water port of Berbera on the Gulf of Aden.
“Somaliland’s strategic location and deep-water port at Berbera also underscore its national security significance to the United States,” Smith said.
Smith further noted Somaliland’s close relationship with Taiwan, framing it as a counterweight to China’s expanding influence in the region. He referenced the People’s Republic of China’s diplomatic engagement with Somalia as a reminder of broader geopolitical competition in the Horn of Africa.
“And Somaliland’s close ties with Taiwan offset Communist China’s malign influence in the region—as underscored by PRC Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s upcoming visit to neighboring Mogadishu,” he added.
Concluding his remarks, Smith said that international recognition carries symbolic and practical importance for the people of Somaliland, who have pursued self-governance and democratic institutions for more than three decades.
“Above all, official recognition signals to the Somaliland people that their commitment to democracy—and to free and fair elections—is not in vain, and their nation is getting the acknowledgment it deserves,” Smith said.
Israel’s recognition of Somaliland has intensified debate in Washington and beyond over the territory’s long-standing quest for international recognition, with supporters citing its stability, democratic record and strategic value in a volatile region.