Ethiopia, UAE Discuss Strengthening Strategic Partnership

By: Mohamed Duale
ADDIS ABABA, Jan 6 (Horndiplomat) — Ethiopia’s Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos held discussions on Tuesday with the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, focusing on deepening bilateral relations and cooperation on regional security, Ethiopia’s foreign ministry said.
The talks were held at the foreign minister’s office in Addis Ababa, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways and means of further strengthening the longstanding and strategic partnership between Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates, reaffirming their commitment to work more closely at both bilateral and multilateral levels, the ministry said.
The ministers also exchanged views on aspects of regional peace and security of shared interest, underscoring their countries’ coordination on stability and development in the Horn of Africa and the wider region.
1 of 2