Israeli FM arrives in Somaliland on official state visit after recognition

Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar arrived in Somaliland on Tuesday, becoming the first senior Israeli official to make an official state visit to the Horn of Africa country since Israel formally recognised it as an independent state last month.
Sa’ar was received at Hargeisa’s Egal International Airport by senior government officials from the Republic of Somaliland, days after Israel announced its recognition of Somaliland as one of the Horn of Africa’s most stable and democratic systems, with a record of peaceful elections, functioning state institutions and sustained internal security.
During his visit, Sa’ar is expected to meet with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro. The two leaders are scheduled to hold a joint press conference at the presidential palace later on Tuesday, officials said.
The visit marks a major diplomatic milestone for Somaliland, which has long sought international recognition, and signals a rapid deepening of ties following Israel’s decision to establish formal diplomatic relations.
“This visit confirms that recognition was not symbolic but the start of a real strategic partnership,” a senior Somaliland official told HornDiplomat, adding that talks would focus on diplomacy, trade, development and security cooperation.
Officials said discussions during Sa’ar’s visit are expected to include the opening of diplomatic missions, economic cooperation frameworks and future bilateral agreements, underscoring the growing momentum in bilateral relations.