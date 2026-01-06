U.S. Deputy Health Secretary says Somalia’s UN envoy linked to home healthcare firm previously sanctioned for Medicaid fraud

WASHINGTON — The Deputy U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Jim O’Neill, said on Monday that Abukar Dahir Osman, Somalia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations and current president of the Security Council, is associated with a U.S.-based home healthcare company that previously faced government action following a Medicaid fraud conviction.
In a post on X, O’Neill said he could “confirm public speculation” that Osman is associated with Progressive Health Care Services, a home health agency based in Cincinnati, Ohio.
O’Neill added that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had “previously taken action against Progressive in response to a conviction for Medicaid fraud,” and said further details would follow. HHS did not immediately provide additional information on the timing or scope of the enforcement action, and it was not immediately clear whether Osman was personally implicated in the conviction referenced.
There was no immediate response from Osman or Somalia’s mission to the United Nations to requests for comment.
Progressive Health Care Services operates within Medicaid-funded systems overseen by federal and state authorities. U.S. regulators have repeatedly identified the home healthcare sector as vulnerable to fraud and improper billing, prompting enforcement actions nationwide.
The United Nations maintains ethics and disclosure rules for senior officials, though oversight of permanent representatives largely depends on disclosures made by member states. Somalia’s presidency of the Security Council involves chairing meetings and representing the council in its dealings with the wider UN membership.
O’Neill said additional information would be released. “More to come,” he wrote.