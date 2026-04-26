Israel Cabinet Approves First Ambassador to Somaliland

HARGEISA, April 26 (Horn Diplomat) – Israel’s cabinet has approved the appointment of the country’s first-ever ambassador to Somaliland, marking a key step in formalizing diplomatic relations following recognition of the territory in late 2025.
The cabinet of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu endorsed the nomination of veteran diplomat Michael Lotem, a move proposed by Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and confirmed by the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Lotem, a senior career diplomat, currently serves as Israel’s non-resident economic ambassador to Africa and has previously held ambassadorial roles in Kenya, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.
Israel formally recognized Somaliland in December 2025, becoming the first country to do so. Somaliland reclaimed its statehood in 1991 and has since sought broader international recognition while maintaining relative stability in the Horn of Africa.
Diplomatic sources said the talks also explored potential collaboration in defense and infrastructure, reflecting shared strategic interests along the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden corridor.
Analysts say the cabinet approval of an ambassador underscores a deepening partnership and highlights Somaliland’s growing geopolitical significance as international engagement in the region intensifies.