AC Milan Spotlight Fuels Mohamed Ordaaye’s Global Ambassador Bid

HARGEISA, April 24 (Horn Diplomat) – Italian football giants AC Milan have credited and tagged Somaliland TikTok creator Mohamed Ordaaye in official posts surrounding their Serie A match against Hellas Verona FC, in a moment that has drawn global attention to a rising digital talent from the Horn of Africa.
AC Milan first featured Ordaaye in a pre match TikTok video ahead of the clash in Verona, promoting the fixture to millions of followers. After securing a 1 to 0 victory, the club returned with a second post, celebrating the result and directly crediting Ordaaye’s content, a rare acknowledgment of a creator from Somaliland on the platform of one of Europe’s most historic football clubs.
The match ended in a narrow win for Milan, with the Rossoneri securing three crucial points as they continue their push in Italy’s top flight. Yet beyond the result on the pitch, it was the club’s digital engagement that captured attention far beyond football audiences.
For Ordaaye, the recognition marks a defining moment in a journey that began far from the global spotlight.
“When I saw AC Milan officially mention me on TikTok, I felt a happiness beyond words,” he told Horn Diplomat. “For a club of that history to recognize a young man from Somaliland is a victory for all people with special needs. It confirmed to me that my message has reached the highest levels of global sport.”
Ordaaye was born and raised in the rural area of Yucubyabooh in the Togdheer region of Somaliland, where access to modern infrastructure remains limited. His early days were shaped by open landscapes, long distances, and a natural connection to movement that would later define his identity online.
“Running started for me in the countryside, where nature and speed were my first teachers,” he said. “I never imagined reaching this level, but my motivation was simple. I wanted to show the world that where you come from does not limit where you can go.”
From HornDiplomat Report to Global Recognition
Horn Diplomat first reported on Ordaaye’s rise in early March, documenting how a young runner from rural Somaliland transformed simple videos into a global TikTok phenomenon, attracting tens of millions of views and international attention. That report traced his journey from the remote landscapes of Togdheer to viral visibility, long before recognition from global institutions began to follow.
The latest acknowledgment by AC Milan represents a continuation of that trajectory, turning a viral story into a globally recognized moment. What began as a personal routine evolved into a powerful digital presence, as Ordaaye recorded short videos of himself running across vast terrain. Without complex equipment or production, his content relied on authenticity and persistence, gradually capturing a worldwide audience.
As a deaf creator, his journey carries deeper significance. He has transformed personal challenges into a message that resonates far beyond his surroundings, inspiring audiences across Somaliland, Africa, and the wider world.
“I want my journey to be a light for young people everywhere,” he said. “Not being able to hear or speak does not mean you lack ambition. Challenges exist so that we can overcome them.”
His rise reflects a broader shift in global media and sports marketing, where major institutions like AC Milan are increasingly engaging digital creators to reach new audiences, bringing voices from once overlooked regions into the center of global conversation.
For Ordaaye, the engagement from AC Milan is only the beginning.
“Yes, I plan to go beyond TikTok and build international partnerships,” he said. “I want to work with global sports institutions and expand my impact using the name I have built.”
He is also making a direct appeal to major organizations and brands to recognize his potential.
“I ask global companies like AC Milan and others to see me as a Global Ambassador,” he said. “I want the opportunity to show that I can represent any brand that values resilience, quality, and success achieved through challenges.”
From Viral Rise to Global Recognition
While continuing to grow his digital presence, Ordaaye’s ambitions extend further. He hopes to represent Somaliland in international sporting arenas and to use his platform to elevate voices that are often overlooked.
“My goals are combined,” he said. “I will continue content creation, but I also want to represent Somaliland in international sports. I want my name to be linked with success and with representing people who are not heard.”
His story has already begun to reshape perceptions of what is possible. From a remote rural setting to recognition by a major European football club, Ordaaye’s journey illustrates how digital platforms are narrowing the distance between local talent and global visibility.
As his audience continues to grow, he remains focused on the support that carried him to this point.
“To my supporters everywhere, your love is the fuel that keeps me running,” he said. “I promise to continue until I raise my flag and my name to the highest level possible.”
The moment may have started with a short video and a football match, but its impact now reaches far beyond both, placing a Somaliland creator firmly on the global stage.