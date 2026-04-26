Somaliland Foreign Ministry Receives Ordaaye After Global Rise

By: Mohamed Duale | HornDiplomat
HARGEISA, April 26 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Abdirahman Dahir Adan, together with the Director General of the ministry, Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan, received TikTok creator Mohamed Ordaaye at the ministry headquarters in Hargeisa, in recognition of his growing international profile.
Ordaaye, widely known for his viral running videos, has gained global attention in recent weeks after his content spread across social media platforms, attracting interest from international companies and major football clubs.
The meeting follows Horn Diplomat’s earlier reports in March on Ordaaye’s rise from rural Togdheer to global TikTok visibility, as well as subsequent coverage of his recognition by Italian football giants AC Milan, who credited and tagged him in official posts surrounding their Serie A match against Hellas Verona FC.
During the meeting, the Foreign Minister and the Director General commended Ordaaye for his perseverance, dedication, and courage, particularly as a young creator overcoming challenges linked to special needs.
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