Herzog Meets Abiy as Horn of Africa Diplomacy Shifts

By: Mohamed Duale
ADDIS ABABA, Feb 25 (Horndiplomat) – Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday during his official visit to Ethiopia, with both leaders pledging to deepen cooperation across key economic, technological and regional sectors.
“I welcomed President Isaac Herzog of Israel today for productive discussions during his official visit. We explored the relations between Ethiopia and Israel and considered ways to improve collaboration in areas of mutual interest,” Abiy said in a post on X.
Herzog described the meeting as “excellent” and thanked the Ethiopian prime minister for his hospitality.
“The relationship between Israel and Ethiopia has huge potential. We discussed ways to strengthen our bilateral cooperation in the fields of innovation, science, technology, agriculture, food security, water and energy, and to advance regional cooperation — to the benefit of both our peoples,” Herzog wrote on X.
He added that Israel is working to deepen ties with countries across Africa, describing Ethiopia as an important partner of the State of Israel for decades.
