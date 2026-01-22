Israel, Somaliland leaders meet in Davos as Eric Trump attends dinner talks

By
editor
-
0

By: Mohamed Duale

DAVOS, Switzerland (Horndiplomat) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed the establishment of diplomatic relations with Somaliland after holding a dinner meeting late on wednesday with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro in Davos, signalling a new phase of cooperation and engagement between the two sides.

The dinner, held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, was attended by Eric Trump, the son of the President of the United States, highlighting the high-profile political and business interest surrounding the talks.

The meeting marked the most senior public engagement between Israel and Somaliland since Israel formally recognised Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025.

“I was pleased to meet here in Davos with the President of Somaliland. I welcome the establishment of diplomatic relations between us and look forward to deepening cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples,” Herzog said in a statement released after the meeting.

According to a statement from the Somaliland presidency, discussions were conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust and focused on strengthening state-to-state relations and expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including security, defence, technology, agriculture, water management, healthcare, energy and mining, as well as broader social cooperation.

The two leaders also discussed working together to support peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, a strategically important region located along major global shipping routes linking Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

President Irro expressed his gratitude to the Israeli government and people for Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, describing the move as a “historic and courageous step” that affirmed the right of Somaliland’s people to exist as an independent state after more than three decades of self-rule.

He told Herzog that Somaliland aimed to be a reliable and long-term partner, emphasising its record of stability, democratic governance, respect for the rule of law and commitment to peaceful regional engagement.

Somaliland reclaimed its sovereignty in 1991, establishing its own government, security forces and electoral institutions. While it remains unrecognised by most of the international community, it has maintained relative stability and democratic governance for more than three decades. Israel’s decision has injected fresh momentum into Somaliland’s long-running campaign for broader international recognition.

© 2025 Horn Diplomat Media

Leave a Reply