Israel, Somaliland leaders meet in Davos as Eric Trump attends dinner talks

By: Mohamed Duale
DAVOS, Switzerland (Horndiplomat) — Israeli President Isaac Herzog welcomed the establishment of diplomatic relations with Somaliland after holding a dinner meeting late on wednesday with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro in Davos, signalling a new phase of cooperation and engagement between the two sides.
The dinner, held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, was attended by Eric Trump, the son of the President of the United States, highlighting the high-profile political and business interest surrounding the talks.
The meeting marked the most senior public engagement between Israel and Somaliland since Israel formally recognised Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025.
“I was pleased to meet here in Davos with the President of Somaliland. I welcome the establishment of diplomatic relations between us and look forward to deepening cooperation for the benefit of our two peoples,” Herzog said in a statement released after the meeting.
According to a statement from the Somaliland presidency, discussions were conducted in an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust and focused on strengthening state-to-state relations and expanding cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including security, defence, technology, agriculture, water management, healthcare, energy and mining, as well as broader social cooperation.
