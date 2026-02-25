Somaliland President to Address UK Lawmakers, Investors at House of Commons

HARGEISA, February 25, 2026 (Horndiplomat) – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Irro), has been invited to serve as Guest of Honour and Keynote Speaker at a high-level event hosted by the Westminster Africa Business Group at the House of Commons in London in the forthcoming months, organisers said.
The event, to be hosted by Sir Gavin Williamson, is expected to bring together senior policymakers, ambassadors, business executives and diplomats from across Africa and the United Kingdom.
President Abdullahi is expected to share his perspectives on UK–Africa trade and the evolving commercial relationship between the United Kingdom and Africa.
In his keynote address, he is set to outline Somaliland’s economic vision, focusing on trade and investment partnerships, regional economic development, infrastructure expansion and energy opportunities. He will also discuss policy trends shaping Africa–UK commercial relations and Somaliland’s role within the broader Horn of Africa region.
Organisers said the Westminster Africa Business Group regularly convenes global leaders and private-sector stakeholders to promote economic dialogue and strengthen investment cooperation between the UK and African countries.
On the sidelines of the event, the president is expected to hold high-level meetings with British officials and investors aimed at exploring new areas of economic cooperation.
The engagement comes as Somaliland continues to expand its international outreach and promote its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden as a gateway for trade and investment in the Horn of Africa.
Somaliland restored its sovereignty in 1991 and maintains its own government, security forces and currency, though it is not widely recognised internationally.
The appearance at the House of Commons is expected to provide a platform to showcase investment opportunities and reinforce Somaliland’s positioning as a stable and business-friendly partner in the region.