Israeli President Arrives in Addis Ababa for Two-Day Official Visit

By: Mohamed Duale
ADDIS ABABA, Feb 25 (Horndiplomat) – Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrived in Addis Ababa on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at strengthening diplomatic and economic ties between Israel and Ethiopia.
Herzog was received at Bole International Airport by Ethiopia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedion Timothewos, and State Minister Ambassador Berhanu Tsegaye, according to Ethiopian officials.
During his visit, Herzog is expected to hold talks with senior Ethiopian government officials, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, focusing on enhancing bilateral cooperation in areas such as trade, agriculture, technology and regional security.
Shortly after his arrival, the Israeli president visited the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, accompanied by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos, Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie, and Israel’s Ambassador to Ethiopia, Abraham Neguise.
