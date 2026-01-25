2026 MOFA Taiwan Scholarship now open for application

The MOFA Taiwan scholarship programmes provide opportunities for young and bright Somaliland talents to study in Taiwan.
for MOFA Taiwan Scholarship guidelines and application form and choose one of the programs taught in English from https://drive.google.com/…/1BvddKFSLxho0ftXvTM…/view…
All application documents as follows should be delivered in hard copy to the Taiwan Representative Office in Somaliland by the deadline of 31 March 2026.
(1) A completed application form.
(2) A photocopy of your passport particular page to prove nationality.
(3) A certified copy of the highest-level diploma or certificate of equivalent educational level and an official complete grade transcript.
(4) Admission paper from the school in Taiwan for the chosen program taught in English.
(5) Recommendation letters, Police Clearance Letter (police records) / Certificate of Character and other documents.
For inquiries, please call 252-2-520807 or email taiwaninsomaliland@gmail.com
