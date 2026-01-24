Op-Ed : Somaliland Recognition and Economic Integration in the Horn of Africa

The Horn of Africa stands at a critical juncture. As regional institutions and international partners seek durable solutions to instability, economic fragility, and security threats along one of the world’s most strategic maritime corridors, it is increasingly important to address long-standing political realities with clarity and pragmatism. One such reality is the status of the Republic of Somaliland.
For over three decades, Somaliland has functioned as a peaceful, self-governing polity with defined borders, a permanent population, and effective institutions. It has conducted multiple competitive elections, maintained internal security without international peacekeepers, and resolved disputes through a blend of customary and democratic governance. These achievements are notable not only for their durability but for having been accomplished in the absence of formal international recognition.
Somaliland’s claim to recognition is grounded in history and consent. It was briefly independent in 1960 before entering a voluntary union with Italian Somalia, a union that later collapsed amid systemic exclusion and mass violence. In 1991, following the disintegration of the Somali state, Somaliland reasserted its sovereignty within its former colonial boundaries, a position subsequently endorsed by a popular referendum in 2001. These facts merit careful consideration within the African Union’s own principles, which emphasize both respect for inherited borders and the right of peoples to self-determination.
At the same time, Somalia’s concerns must be taken seriously and with respect. Somalia continues to face profound challenges related to state consolidation, security, and economic recovery. Its emphasis on territorial integrity reflects legitimate fears of further fragmentation. However, prolonged ambiguity over Somaliland’s status has not strengthened Somalia’s recovery; rather, it has left a stable and cooperative partner outside formal regional and international frameworks.
From a security perspective, Somaliland occupies a strategically significant position along the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, adjacent to some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes. Stability in this corridor is essential to global trade, energy flows, and regional security. Somaliland has consistently demonstrated its capacity to contribute to maritime security, counter-terrorism, and anti-piracy efforts, objectives that align closely with AU and international priorities. Recognition would enable more formalized cooperation, information sharing, and investment in port and logistics infrastructure that benefits the broader region.
The economic dimension is equally important. Non-recognition constrains Somaliland’s access to international finance, development institutions, and regulated investment, despite its relative stability and growing private sector. This limitation not only slows development but also represents a missed opportunity for regional economic integration. Formal recognition, or at a minimum a structured pathway toward it, would allow Somaliland to engage transparently with international financial institutions, attract responsible foreign direct investment, and contribute more fully to Horn of Africa trade networks.
For the African Union, this issue is ultimately about credibility and coherence. The AU has repeatedly affirmed its commitment to African-led solutions, democratic governance, and conflict prevention. Addressing Somaliland’s status through dialogue, evidence-based assessment, and inclusive diplomacy would reflect those values. Recognition need not be abrupt or unilateral; it could be pursued through a phased, negotiated process that safeguards regional stability, encourages cooperation between Hargeisa and Mogadishu, and avoids zero-sum outcomes.
Importantly, recognition of Somaliland should not be framed as a loss for Somalia. A stable, recognized Somaliland could become a reliable economic and security partner, reducing burdens on Somalia’s own recovery while opening new avenues for collaboration on trade, migration, and regional development.
After more than 34 years of demonstrated self-governance, peace, and institutional resilience, the question facing policymakers is not whether Somaliland meets the functional criteria of statehood, but whether continued political limbo serves the long-term interests of the Horn of Africa. A principled, pragmatic reassessment led by African institutions and grounded in dialogue offers an opportunity to advance stability, prosperity, and cooperation in one of the world’s most strategically vital regions.
About the Author
Abokor Isaak,Economic Development Program Manager ,Driving Economic Growth through Sustainable Business Strategies | Passionate About Community Development & Outdoor Adventures.
