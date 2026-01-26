Somaliland Rejects Al Arabiya Report on Alleged Foreign Forces in Awdal region

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somaliland has strongly rejected what it described as false and misleading reports circulated by Al Arabiya alleging the presence of foreign forces in Somaliland’s Awdal region.
In a press release issued on Monday from Hargeisa, the ministry said the reports were “entirely unfounded” and did not reflect the realities on the ground, reaffirming that Awdal remains fully under the sovereign authority of the Republic of Somaliland.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland categorically rejects false reports circulated by Al Arabiya alleging the presence of forces in the Awdal Region,” the statement said.
The ministry further stressed that no armed actors are operating in the region other than Somaliland’s official security forces.
“The Ministry confirms that Awdal is fully under Somaliland’s sovereign authority and that no forces are present other than the armed forces of the Republic of Somaliland,” the press release added.
Calling for responsible reporting, the ministry urged Al Arabiya to issue an immediate correction and reminded media outlets of their professional obligations.
“The Ministry calls for an immediate correction and adherence to professional journalistic standards,” the statement concluded.
Awdal Region, located in western Somaliland and bordering Djibouti and Ethiopia, is fully under Somaliland’s sovereign authority.
For more than three decades, Somaliland has maintained its own government, security institutions, and democratic system, holding multiple competitive elections and preserving internal stability without international peacekeeping forces—a record that gained renewed international attention following Israel’s recognition late last year.