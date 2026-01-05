Somaliland revokes Air Djibouti licence following Djibouti’s rejection of Israel’s recognition

HARGEISA — The Government of Republic of Somaliland has revoked the operating licence of Air Djibouti, ending the carrier’s four weekly flights to Somaliland, officials said on Monday.
The decision follows a sharp deterioration in relations after Djibouti rejected Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland and publicly aligned itself with Somalia on the issue, Somaliland authorities said.
A Somaliland government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the licence revocation was a “sovereign regulatory decision” taken in response to what Somaliland views as hostile diplomatic actions. “Aviation access is governed by mutual respect and cooperation. That basis no longer exists,” the official said.
Air Djibouti had operated scheduled services between Djibouti and Somaliland four times a week, providing a key air link for business travellers and diaspora passengers.
Djiboutian officials were not immediately available for comment, and Air Djibouti did not respond to requests for clarification on the suspension.
The move highlights how Israel’s recognition of Republic of Somaliland is reshaping regional alignments reinforcing Somaliland’s sovereign decision-making and increasingly influencing trade, transport, and connectivity across the Horn of Africa in line with its national interests.