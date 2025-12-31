Somaliland Recalls Envoy from Djibouti for Diplomatic Engagement

HARGEISA — Somaliland has recalled its representative to Djibouti to Hargeisa for consultations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said in an official statement on Wednesday.
“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has recalled its Representative to the Republic of Djibouti to Hargeisa for consultations, as part of ongoing diplomatic engagements and in line with established diplomatic practice,” the ministry said.
Officials confirmed that Somaliland’s ambassador to Djibouti is currently in Hargeisa following the recall.
In a related development, Djibouti’s ambassador to Somaliland left Hargeisa on Wednesday morning and travelled to Djibouti, according to officials familiar with the matter, indicating that both sides have summoned their envoys.
Diplomatic sources and regional analysts said the move follows Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, a step Djibouti is among the countries that have publicly opposed, contributing to heightened diplomatic tensions in the Horn of Africa.
Djibouti has taken a position rejecting Somaliland’s growing international acceptance, sources said, a stance that has strained relations between the two neighbours.
Neither government provided further details on the consultations, and Djibouti’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
“Djibouti needs to adjust to the reality that Somaliland is now a recognised state and is on the path toward broader international recognition. Djibouti cannot stop that momentum,” said Rashid Abdi, a research director specialising in the Horn of Africa.
“Fomenting unrest or destabilising Somaliland would be unwise. A calmer, more pragmatic approach based on cooperation rather than confrontation would better serve regional stability,” he added.
Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since operated with its own government, security forces and institutions. Analysts say the diplomatic rift reflects broader regional divisions triggered by Somaliland’s recent diplomatic breakthroughs.