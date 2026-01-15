Somaliland Rally Highlights Growing Public Support for UAE Partnership

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Somaliland — Thousands of people gathered in the capital Hargeisa on Thursday afternoon, waving flags and chanting pro-UAE slogans in a mass rally expressing strong public support for the United Arab Emiratesand its deepening partnership with the Republic of Somaliland.
The demonstration began at around 4:00 p.m. local time and continued through the evening until 9:00 p.m., according to witnesses, with crowds filling major streets and public spaces across the city.
“The UAE is our strongest partner and has proven it through real investment,” said Mohamed Ahmed, one of the demonstrators. “This turnout shows how much the people value that relationship.”
Somaliland officials say the UAE is the country’s largest foreign investor, backing major infrastructure projects including Berbera Port and the Berbera–Wajaale corridor, which links the Red Sea coast to Ethiopia and positions Somaliland as an emerging logistics and trade hub in the Horn of Africa.
As the rally continued into the evening, Somaliland’s National Museum was illuminated with the UAE flag, a symbolic gesture widely shared on social media and described by officials as reflecting the strength of bilateral ties.
“This partnership is built on trust, long-term vision, and mutual benefit,” a senior Somaliland government official said. “The UAE’s role in our development is visible on the ground.”
