DP World Says Berbera Port Operations in Somaliland Unaffected by Somalia–UAE Dispute

The move followed an investigation that Mogadishu launched last week after a Saudi-led coalition in Yemen, where tensions between global oil heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been running high, said the UAE had spirited a separatist leader out of Yemen via Somalia.

A crisis erupted last month in Yemen when the separatists swept through the south of the country, including the port city of Aden, advancing within reach of the border with Saudi Arabia, prompting Riyadh to declare the move a threat to its national security.

“DP World remains focused on the safe, efficient operation of the port and on delivering trade facilitation and economic benefits for Somaliland and the wider Horn of Africa region,” it said in a statement to Reuters, adding that questions on “political decisions, intergovernmental discussions, or diplomatic positions should be directed to the relevant authorities.”