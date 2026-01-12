Somaliland Rejects Somalia’s Claims Over Berbera, Reaffirms UAE Agreements

HARGEISA, Jan. 12 (Horn Diplomat) — The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has firmly rejected Somalia’s attempts to assert authority over Berbera, declaring the claims legally void and politically meaningless.
In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Somaliland said Berbera is an integral part of its sovereign territory and is outside Somalia’s jurisdiction.
“Berbera is an integral part of the sovereign territory of the Republic of Somaliland, over which Somalia has no legal jurisdiction, administrative authority, or effective control,” the statement said.
The government said Somalia has no legal standing to suspend, amend, or interfere with any agreements signed by Somaliland, including those with the United Arab Emirates.
“Somalia is neither a party to, nor a guarantor of, any agreement concluded by Somaliland. Any attempt to interfere is legally void and inconsistent with international law,” it added.
The statement also reaffirmed that all agreements between Somaliland and the UAE are lawful and binding, having been approved by Somaliland’s constitutional authorities.
“All agreements concluded between the Republic of Somaliland and the United Arab Emirates are lawful, valid, and fully binding and remain unaffected by external political statements.”
Somaliland praised the UAE and President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for their long-standing partnership, saying it has contributed to peace, stability and economic development in Somaliland and across the Horn of Africa.
The government stressed that Somaliland remains a responsible and reliable international partner committed to cooperation based on mutual respect, non-interference and international law.