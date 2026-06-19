Somaliland President Says Direct Tel Aviv–Hargeisa Flights to Begin Soon

TEL AVIV, June 19 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro said direct flights between Hargeisa and Tel Aviv are expected to begin “very soon,” as Somaliland and Israel move to deepen relations following a series of high-level meetings during his historic visit to Israel.
The proposed route would mark the first direct commercial air link between Somaliland and Israel and comes amid growing cooperation between the two sides in areas including trade, investment, technology, security and infrastructure development.
President Irro’s remarks follow several days of meetings with senior Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.
The visit also saw Somaliland officials hold talks with Israeli government ministries, business leaders and investors as both sides explored opportunities for broader cooperation.
In the interview, President Irro indicated that the planned route could help facilitate travel between Somaliland and its international partners, including Israel and Taiwan, while strengthening links with the wider international community.
The announcement represents another milestone in the rapidly expanding relationship between Somaliland and Israel following President Irro’s visit, which Somaliland officials have described as historic.
While no official launch date has been announced, the Somaliland leader expressed confidence that flights between Hargeisa and Tel Aviv would begin in the near future.
“No reservations and no restrictions,” President Irro said when asked about the planned route. “Very soon.”
Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.