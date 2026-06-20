EU Ambassador Hails Ethiopia Election Democratic Milestone

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, June 20 (Horn Diplomat) – The European Union’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Sofie From-Emmesberger , has described Ethiopia’s 7th General Election as a significant milestone in the country’s democratic journey, praising the peaceful participation of millions of voters and the successful conduct of the nationwide polls.

The election, held on June 1, saw more than 54 million registered voters, with approximately 40 million Ethiopians casting ballots to elect members of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, according to official figures.

Speaking in an interview with the Ethiopian News Agency , Ambassador From-Emmesberger said the election demonstrated Ethiopians’ commitment to choosing their leaders through peaceful democratic means.

“The fact that around 40 million Ethiopians voted peacefully is a strong demonstration of the will of the people,” she said.

The ambassador noted that organizing a nationwide election in a country as large and diverse as Ethiopia required extensive logistical, administrative and institutional preparations. She commended election officials, political parties, candidates, civil society organizations and security institutions for their role in ensuring a peaceful electoral process.

Having visited several polling stations as a guest of the National Election Board of Ethiopia on election day, From-Emmesberger said she was impressed by the orderly conduct of voters who waited patiently to cast their ballots.

“The registration of approximately 54 million voters and the high turnout reflect a remarkable level of civic engagement and demonstrate Ethiopians’ commitment to selecting their representatives through democratic means,” she said.

The ambassador said the successful conduct of the election represents an important step in Ethiopia’s democratization process and provides an opportunity to further strengthen public confidence in democratic institutions.

While stressing that elections are a cornerstone of democracy, she emphasized that democratic development is an ongoing process requiring strong institutions, inclusive political participation, respect for the rule of law and continued engagement among political actors.

“A healthy democratic system depends on citizens having access to diverse viewpoints and reliable information,” From-Emmesberger said, highlighting the role of civil society organizations and independent media in promoting transparency and accountability.

She also welcomed measures aimed at expanding participation, including the use of digital technologies and efforts to facilitate voting for internally displaced persons (IDPs), describing them as important steps toward a more inclusive electoral process.

According to the ambassador, the election sends a positive signal not only within Ethiopia but across the wider Horn of Africa region.

“The fact that elections were held and millions of citizens showed through peaceful means that they want to elect their representatives is a strong message,” she said.

Noting that the Horn of Africa continues to face political and security challenges, she said Ethiopia’s experience demonstrated the importance of resolving differences through democratic and peaceful processes.

Ambassador From-Emmesberger reaffirmed the European Union’s support for Ethiopia’s democratic development, emphasizing that a stable and prosperous Ethiopia is essential for both national progress and broader regional stability across the Horn of Africa.

“The EU remains committed to supporting Ethiopia’s democratic progress. A stable, peaceful and prosperous Ethiopia is vital not only for its own development but also for the stability and growth of the Horn of Africa region,” she said.

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.

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