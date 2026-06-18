Somaliland, Israel Launch First Business Forum in Tel Aviv

By: Mohamed Duale
TEL AVIV, June 18 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro on Thursday attended the first Somaliland-Israel Business Forum in Tel Aviv, where more than 200 Israeli business leaders, investors and company representatives gathered to explore trade and investment opportunities between the two sides.
The forum, organized by the Institute of Export and the Economic Affairs Department of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, focused on expanding commercial relations, increasing investment flows and strengthening economic cooperation.
Speaking at the event, President Irro said Somaliland was open to Israeli investors and businesses, highlighting opportunities in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water resources, telecommunications and other sectors.
“Somaliland’s doors are open to Israeli entrepreneurs and investors,” Irro told participants, adding that the country offers strategic opportunities due to its location along key international shipping routes.
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