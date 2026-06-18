Somaliland, Israel Launch First Business Forum in Tel Aviv

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Mohamed Duale
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Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro addresses the inaugural Somaliland-Israel Business Forum in Tel Aviv on June 17, 2026, as more than 200 business leaders, investors and company representatives gathered to explore trade, investment and economic cooperation opportunities between Somaliland and Israel. The forum marked the first major business platform aimed at strengthening commercial ties between the two sides.
Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro addresses the inaugural Somaliland-Israel Business Forum in Tel Aviv on June 17, 2026, as more than 200 business leaders, investors and company representatives gathered to explore trade, investment and economic cooperation opportunities between Somaliland and Israel. The forum marked the first major business platform aimed at strengthening commercial ties between the two sides.

By: Mohamed Duale

TEL AVIV, June 18 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro on Thursday attended the first Somaliland-Israel Business Forum in Tel Aviv, where more than 200 Israeli business leaders, investors and company representatives gathered to explore trade and investment opportunities between the two sides.

The forum, organized by the Institute of Export and the Economic Affairs Department of Israel’s Foreign Ministry, focused on expanding commercial relations, increasing investment flows and strengthening economic cooperation.

Speaking at the event, President Irro said Somaliland was open to Israeli investors and businesses, highlighting opportunities in infrastructure, energy, agriculture, water resources, telecommunications and other sectors.

“Somaliland’s doors are open to Israeli entrepreneurs and investors,” Irro told participants, adding that the country offers strategic opportunities due to its location along key international shipping routes.

Participants discussed ways to facilitate business exchanges and create a more favorable environment for investment, while also examining potential cooperation in technology, innovation and skills development.

The forum brought together senior executives, investors and business organizations from Israel alongside members of the Somaliland delegation as part of Irro’s official visit to Israel.

Officials from both sides said the gathering aimed to translate growing political engagement into practical economic cooperation through investment partnerships and increased trade.

The business forum was the first of its kind between Somaliland and Israel and comes amid efforts by Somaliland to attract foreign investment and expand international economic partnerships.

Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.

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