Somaliland President Returns Home After Pressing Recognition Case at Davos Forum

By: Mohamed Duale

 HARGEISA, Jan 24 (Horndiplomat) —Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro returned home on Saturday after what officials described as a successful working visit to Davos, Switzerland, where he took part in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.

During the high-level gathering, which brings together global leaders, senior policymakers, diplomats and international investors, Irro used the platform to press Somaliland’s case for international recognition, outlining what he said were the territory’s legal, historical and political grounds for statehood.

Addressing panels and private meetings on the sidelines of the forum, the president highlighted more than three decades of relative peace, democratic governance and institutional development since Somaliland reasserted its sovereignty in 1991, arguing that these achievements qualify it for full membership of the international community.

Irro also sought to attract foreign investment, presenting opportunities in agriculture, livestock, mining, energy, natural resources and infrastructure, and portraying Somaliland as a stable and reliable partner for long-term economic cooperation in the Horn of Africa.

According to Somaliland Presidency, the president held talks with international leaders, representatives of global institutions and business figures, engagements they said helped raise Somaliland’s profile on the world stage.

Speaking in Davos, Irro said Somaliland was not seeking aid or handouts but recognition, respect and partnerships based on mutual interests, peace and sustainable development. He added that Somaliland was ready to play a constructive role in promoting stability, trade and security in the Horn of Africa and along the Red Sea shipping corridor.

