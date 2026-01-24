Somaliland President Returns Home After Pressing Recognition Case at Davos Forum

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Jan 24 (Horndiplomat) —Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro returned home on Saturday after what officials described as a successful working visit to Davos, Switzerland, where he took part in the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum.
During the high-level gathering, which brings together global leaders, senior policymakers, diplomats and international investors, Irro used the platform to press Somaliland’s case for international recognition, outlining what he said were the territory’s legal, historical and political grounds for statehood.
Addressing panels and private meetings on the sidelines of the forum, the president highlighted more than three decades of relative peace, democratic governance and institutional development since Somaliland reasserted its sovereignty in 1991, arguing that these achievements qualify it for full membership of the international community.
