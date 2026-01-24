Al-Shabaab issues LasAnod-based threats against Somaliland over Israel ties

In a new video published by the al-Qaeda-linked in Somalia, AL-Shabaab wing based in the occupied lawless area of East of Sool, in Somaliland saw them issue direct threats against Israel and Somaliland.
In the video, masked gunmen claiming to operate near the contested city of Laascaanood warned of a planned attack on Somaliland’s capital Hargeisa and the strategic port city of Berbera, while calling for mobilisation against the Somaliland government. The last terrorist bombing of Somaliland was in 2008, when tens of people killed in three different locations in the capital of Somaliland, including the presidential palace, Ethiopian embassy, and UN compound.
“May God destroy the infidels, may God destroy the Jews, may God destroy Somaliland and Puntland,” the speaker said.
The statement declared war on Somaliland and said the group was acting under orders from its senior leadership.
“Today, while we are present at Al-Shabaab positions on the outskirts of Laascaanood, and while carrying out orders issued by the senior leadership, we hereby announce war against the apostate administration known as Somaliland,” the spokesman said.
The militants accused Somaliland of aligning with Jewish and Christian interests and warned of suicide attacks if its foreign agreements were not abandoned.
“Somaliland has become a servant of the infidel Christians and Jews,” the statement said.
“They have become a base for Jewish and Christian infidels whom they claim have recognised them,” it added.
The speaker alleged that Jews were seeking to establish military footholds in Somaliland.
“The intention of the Jews is to repeat what they did to the land of our Palestinian brothers by seizing part of our land, including Berbera Port and Berbera Airport,” the statement said.
“They seek to turn Somaliland’s land into military bases from which they will launch attacks against Islamic states and Muslim populations in Yemen, Sudan and southern Somalia,” it added.
The group issued an ultimatum to Somaliland’s government.
“We issue a warning to the infidel Somaliland administration to renounce the agreements it has signed with the Jews and to abandon what they call the Abraham Accords,” the spokesman said.
“If this does not happen, we promise that in the near future we will carry out planned martyrdom operations against you,” he added.
The statement named specific targets.
“By God’s permission, Hargeisa and Berbera will not become bases from which infidels launch attacks against Islamic lands,” the speaker said.
The video also called for recruitment.
“We call on every Somali person to report to the Al-Shabaab command in Laascaanood and join jihad,” the spokesman said.
“Approximately 600 insurgents led by Fuad Mohamed Qalaf, known as Shangole, one of the leaders of Al-Shabaab, entered Las’anod in the last couple of days,” the ministry said, adding that their objective included training local militants and establishing bases in the Sanaag region.
HornDiplomat could not independently verify the number of militants operating in or near Laascaanood or the operational plans outlined in the video and is continuing to investigate the claims with regional security sources.