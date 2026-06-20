Somaliland President Explores Israeli Innovation in Agriculture, Water and Energy

By: Mohamed Duale
JERUSALEM, June 20 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and his delegation visited several of Israel’s leading institutions, research centers and companies specializing in agriculture, water management, energy and technological innovation during their official visit to Israel.
The visits formed part of President Irro’s historic working trip to Israel, which focused on exploring practical areas of cooperation and learning from Israel’s experience in advancing agricultural production, food security and essential public services.
According to the presidency, the delegation toured facilities known for their expertise in modern irrigation systems, agricultural technology, water resource management and electricity generation. During the visits, Israeli experts and officials provided detailed briefings on the technologies and strategies that have helped transform the country into a global leader in agricultural innovation despite limited natural resources.
President Irro was also introduced to advanced technologies and innovative solutions that Israel has developed in areas including crop production, food security, water conservation and energy management.
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The Somaliland leader said the knowledge and experience gained during the visits could contribute to efforts aimed at strengthening agricultural productivity, improving food security and expanding access to essential services in Somaliland.
The presidency described the tours as an important component of Somaliland’s broader development agenda, emphasizing the value of investing in knowledge, innovation and international partnerships to address economic and social challenges.
The visits underscored Somaliland’s interest in drawing lessons from successful international models as it seeks to modernize key sectors of its economy and enhance resilience in agriculture, water and energy management.
President Irro’s visit to Israel included a series of meetings with government officials, business leaders and technology institutions aimed at expanding cooperation in areas of mutual interest, according to Somaliland officials.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)
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