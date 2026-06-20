Ethiopia PM Unveils Africa’s First Unified Digital Platform

By
Mohamed Duale
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Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launches the Unified MESOB Application during the Digital for Excellence Summit in Addis Ababa, unveiling what he described as Africa’s first unified digital public service platform integrating government services into a single system.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed launches the Unified MESOB Application during the Digital for Excellence Summit in Addis Ababa, unveiling what he described as Africa’s first unified digital public service platform integrating government services into a single system.

By: Mohamed Duale

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, June 20 (Horn Diplomat) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday inaugurated the Unified MESOB Application, describing it as Africa’s first integrated digital public service platform designed to bring government services from multiple institutions together under a single system.

The platform was officially launched during the Digital for Excellence Summit in Addis Ababa, marking a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts to modernize public service delivery through technology and digital innovation.

Announcing the launch, Prime Minister Abiy said the Unified MESOB Application reflects years of investment in digital infrastructure and demonstrates Ethiopia’s commitment to transforming government services through technology.

“Today, at the Digital for Excellence summit, we officially inaugurated the Unified MESOB Application, Africa’s first unified digital service application that brings services from across institutions onto a single platform,” Abiy said.

He described the initiative as a source of national pride and evidence of what targeted investment in technology can achieve.

“This milestone is a source of immense national pride and a testament to what deliberate, focused investment in technology can deliver,” the Prime Minister said.

According to Abiy, the MESOB platform is more than a digital tool, calling it a critical piece of economic infrastructure that will simplify access to government services while strengthening transparency and accountability.

“MESOB one-stop service is critical economic infrastructure. It saves citizens’ time, closes corruption gaps, and strengthens institutional integrity on the government side,” he stated.

The Prime Minister said the integrated system demonstrates Ethiopia’s ability to turn national ambitions into practical results through domestic expertise and institutional capacity.

“Above all, it stands as a clear demonstration that Ethiopia’s ambitions are not wishes; they are realities we build with our own hands and our own capacity,” Abiy said.

The government expects the platform to improve efficiency across public institutions by enabling citizens to access a wide range of government services through a single digital gateway, reducing bureaucracy and streamlining administrative processes.

Abiy also called for safeguarding and expanding the achievement while encouraging the sharing of Ethiopia’s digital governance experience with other African countries.

“I call on us to consolidate this achievement, share this experience with our African brothers and sisters, and move forward with the determination to deliver even more,” he said.

The launch comes as Ethiopia accelerates its broader digital transformation agenda, which includes expanding digital public services, improving government efficiency and increasing access to technology-driven solutions for citizens and businesses.

The Unified MESOB Application is expected to serve as a cornerstone of Ethiopia’s digital government strategy, bringing together services from multiple public institutions under one integrated platform and supporting efforts to build a more efficient, transparent and citizen-centered public sector.

(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)

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