Ethiopia PM Unveils Africa’s First Unified Digital Platform

By: Mohamed Duale
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, June 20 (Horn Diplomat) – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Friday inaugurated the Unified MESOB Application, describing it as Africa’s first integrated digital public service platform designed to bring government services from multiple institutions together under a single system.
The platform was officially launched during the Digital for Excellence Summit in Addis Ababa, marking a significant milestone in Ethiopia’s ongoing efforts to modernize public service delivery through technology and digital innovation.
Announcing the launch, Prime Minister Abiy said the Unified MESOB Application reflects years of investment in digital infrastructure and demonstrates Ethiopia’s commitment to transforming government services through technology.
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