Somaliland Political Parties Endorse Israel Ties, Hail Recognition as Historic Breakthrough

HARGEISA, Dec 30 (Horndiplomat) – The three national political parties of the Republic of Somaliland – Kulmiye, Waddani and Kaah – issued a rare joint communiqué on TuesdayIsrael’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland’s sovereignty calling it a historic breakthrough in Somaliland’s decades-long quest for international legitimacy.
In the statement, the parties said the move affirmed Somaliland’s statehood, democratic credentials and role as a stabilising partner in the volatile Horn of Africa, and praised Israel for establishing diplomatic relations.
“We warmly welcome and endorse mutual recognition between the Republic of Somaliland and the State of Israel,” the parties said, adding that such recognition would contribute positively to democracy, political stability and prosperity in the region and beyond.
The parties said Somaliland’s statehood is grounded in the will of its people, historical facts and international law. They noted that Somaliland gained independence from Britain on June 26, 1960, was recognised by 35 countries, and later entered a voluntary union with Italian-administered Somalia on July 1, 1960.
That union, they said, effectively ended in 1991, when Somaliland reasserted its sovereignty within the borders inherited at independence, in line with the African Union’s Constitutive Act, which upholds respect for borders existing at the time of independence.
Somaliland has since operated as a self-governing state for more than three decades, with its own constitution, elected governments, security forces and institutions. The parties said Somaliland has demonstrated a sustained commitment to peace, democratic governance and the rule of law in a region frequently affected by conflict.
They pointed to a record of successive peaceful elections, constitutional order and smooth transfers of power, saying Somaliland meets the core criteria for statehood under international law and has proven itself to be a functioning democracy in practice.
The communiqué also highlighted Somaliland’s cooperation on security, counterterrorism and maritime safety, describing the territory as a responsible and reliable partner in a strategic region bordering the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden – one of the world’s most important shipping corridors.
The parties urged Somaliland’s citizens to remain calm and united, safeguard public security and reject incitement and misinformation, calling for continued cooperation with security agencies as the territory has done for more than three decades.
They also called on the international community to follow Israel’s example by recognising Somaliland in accordance with international law, saying the republic seeks stable and constructive partnerships based on mutual respect.
The joint position of all three major political parties marks a rare moment of national consensus and a renewed effort to convert decades of de facto statehood into formal international recognition.