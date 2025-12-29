Somaliland Religious Leaders Support Israel’s Recognition, Urge National Unity

HARGEISA, Somaliland (Horndiplomat) – Religious leaders in Somaliland on Monday voiced support for Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, describing the move as a validation of the country’s sovereignty and urging citizens to preserve unity and security.
“We welcome and support Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland and affirm its existence as an independent and sovereign state,” the leaders said in a statement.
They said Somaliland has a legitimate right to international recognition and normal relations with the global community, calling recognition essential for long-term stability and development.
“Somaliland has the right to full international recognition and constructive engagement with the world to secure sustainable political, economic and social progress,” the statement said.
The clerics also praised Somaliland President Dr Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Cirro for pursuing state-building and international legitimacy.
“We commend the president’s leadership and his commitment to strengthening the state and advancing Somaliland’s international standing,” they said.
Warning against division and extremism, the leaders urged the public to safeguard peace and cohesion.
“National unity, security and mutual understanding are the foundation of peace and progress in Somaliland,” the statement said.
Since restoring its independence in 1991, Somaliland has maintained effective self-rule and institutional stability for more than 30 years, with Israel now becoming the first state to formally re-recognise its sovereignty.