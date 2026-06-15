Somaliland Opens First Embassy in Jerusalem During Historic Israel Visit

By: Mohamed Duale
JERUSALEM, June 15 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland on Monday officially opened its first embassy in Jerusalem, marking a significant milestone in its growing relationship with Israel and highlighting expanding diplomatic ties between the two sides.
The inauguration ceremony was attended by Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who jointly oversaw the opening of the diplomatic mission during the Somaliland leader’s historic visit to Israel.
President Irro described the opening of the embassy as a landmark achievement for Somaliland’s international engagement and a reflection of the strengthening partnership between Somaliland and Israel.
“Today, we officially opened the first Embassy of the Republic of Somaliland in Jerusalem,” President Irro said in a statement following the ceremony. He said the new mission reflects Somaliland’s growing international presence and its commitment to building relations based on mutual respect, cooperation and shared interests.
The embassy becomes Somaliland’s first diplomatic mission in Israel and represents a major step in efforts by Hargeisa to expand its international partnerships and diplomatic outreach.
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