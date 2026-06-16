Somaliland Secures Major Economic, Investment Talks in Israel

JERUSALEM, June 16 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro held a series of high-level meetings with senior Israeli officials this week, securing commitments to expand cooperation in trade, investment, finance, technology and economic development during what both sides described as a historic visit to Jerusalem.
The talks, which included meetings with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat, mark one of the most significant diplomatic engagements between Somaliland and Israel to date.
The discussions focused on strengthening economic ties, attracting Israeli investment, improving access to international financial systems and developing long-term cooperation across strategic sectors including agriculture, water, energy, infrastructure and technology.
Speaking after his meeting with President Irro, Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described the visit as a symbol of the growing relationship between the two sides.
“The historic visit to Jerusalem symbolizes the strong partnership between the two countries,” Smotrich said.
He added that Israel’s Finance Ministry would work to remove barriers and promote economic cooperation aimed at unlocking trade and investment opportunities between Somaliland and Israel.
The meeting was attended by Somaliland Central Bank Governor Abdinasir Ahmed Hirsi and members of the Somaliland delegation, with discussions focusing on financial cooperation and ways to address challenges facing Somaliland in accessing international financial markets.
Officials also explored mechanisms to support large-scale development projects and encourage investment in key sectors of the Somaliland economy.
Earlier, President Irro met Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem, where the two sides discussed cooperation in security, technology, innovation, infrastructure and regional development.
Sa’ar described the visit as a landmark moment in relations between the two sides.
“I am proud of the privilege I had to write the first pages in the story of the Israel-Somaliland relationship,” Sa’ar said following the meeting.
“This friendship exists not only between governments, but also in the hearts of our peoples. We will continue strengthening it for the benefit of both countries.”
President Irro said the talks reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to building a partnership that advances peace, stability and prosperity while serving the interests of their respective peoples.
The Somaliland leader later met Israeli Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat, whose portfolio includes investment promotion, industrial development, exports and support for small and medium-sized enterprises.
The discussions focused on attracting Israeli companies to Somaliland and expanding cooperation in agribusiness, technology, logistics and manufacturing.
According to officials, the two sides also examined opportunities linked to Berbera Port and the Berbera Free Economic Zone, which Somaliland is promoting as a gateway connecting African and Middle Eastern markets.
In remarks following the meeting, Barkat said the discussions explored how Israeli expertise and innovation could contribute to Somaliland’s economic development.
The minister highlighted opportunities in agricultural technology and investment, while praising Somaliland’s growing role as an emerging economic partner in the Horn of Africa.
President Irro briefed Israeli officials on Somaliland’s investment climate, natural resources and ongoing economic reforms, emphasizing opportunities in energy, mining, agriculture, logistics and maritime trade.
The meetings come amid growing engagement between Somaliland and Israel and follow a series of official events during the visit, including discussions on
expanding bilateral cooperation and strengthening economic links.
Analysts say the talks reflect increasing interest from both sides in developing practical partnerships centered on investment, innovation and regional connectivity.
For Somaliland, the visit represents an opportunity to attract foreign capital and position itself as a strategic commercial hub linking the Horn of Africa to global markets through Berbera Port and its expanding transport corridor.
The visit is expected to pave the way for further engagements between government institutions, businesses and investors from both sides in the months ahead.
Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.