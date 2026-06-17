Somaliland Defence Ministry Rejects Reuters Israeli Base Report, Denies Interview

HARGEISA, Somaliland, June 17 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland’s Ministry of Defence has rejected a Reuters report that attributed comments on Somaliland-Israel security cooperation to Defence Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali, stating that the minister did not grant an interview or make any statement to Reuters, Al Arabiya English or any other media outlet on the matter.
In a statement issued on Wednesday, the ministry said reports attributing comments to the minister regarding Somaliland-Israel relations were inaccurate and did not reflect any official position communicated by the minister.
“The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Somaliland wishes to clarify that H.E. Mohamed Yusuf Ali, Minister of Defence, has not given any interview, statement, or comment to Reuters, Al Arabiya English, or any other media outlet regarding Somaliland–Israel cooperation,” the statement said.
The ministry strongly disputed reports claiming the minister had commented on security cooperation or speculation surrounding a possible Israeli military presence in Somaliland.
“Any reports, articles, or claims attributing such statements to the Minister are false, baseless, and misleading,” the ministry said.
“The Ministry categorically rejects these inaccuracies and urges media organizations, journalists, and the public to rely solely on official government communications and verified sources.”
The clarification came after Reuters published a report on Wednesday attributing comments to the defence minister concerning reports of an Israeli military base in Somaliland and security cooperation between the two sides.
Speaking to Horn Diplomat, Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali also confirmed that he had not given an interview to Reuters and had not made the remarks attributed to him in the report.
The Ministry of Defence said it viewed the publication of unverified statements as harmful to public trust and Somaliland’s official communications.
“The Ministry strongly condemns the dissemination of misinformation and disinformation that may misrepresent Somaliland’s official positions or undermine public trust in credible information,” the statement said.
The ministry reiterated that official government positions should be obtained through authorized channels and verified government communications.
“The Republic of Somaliland remains committed to transparency and responsible communication through its authorized official channels,” the statement added.
The statement was issued by the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Somaliland on June 17, 2026.
Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.