Somaliland, Israel Expand Water Cooperation With DG-Level Visit

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Feb 27 (Horndiplomat) – Somaliland’s Director General of the Ministry of Water Development, Aden Abdela Abdule, is leading a delegation of 25 water professionals to Israel in what officials describe as the first high-level technical engagement since Israel formally recognised the Republic of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2024.
The delegation is participating in a specialised training programme on national water resources planning and management, aimed at strengthening Somaliland’s institutional capacity and long-term water security.
During the visit, Aden held meetings with senior officials from the Israel Water Authority, where discussions focused on integrated water resource management, regulatory frameworks, digital monitoring systems and large-scale desalination models.
He also met with Dr. Eynat Shlein, head of MASHAV – Israel’s Agency for International Development Cooperation – to explore expanded technical cooperation and capacity-building initiatives aligned with Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG6 (Clean Water and Sanitation) and SDG17 (Partnerships for the Goals).
