Israel Hosts First Somaliland Water Specialists Since Recognition

By: Mohamed Duale
TEL AVIV, Feb 23 (Horndiplomat) – The Government of Israel has officially welcomed 25 water resource specialists from Somaliland for advanced training in national water planning and management, marking a significant step in growing cooperation between the two sides.
The programme is organised by MASHAV, Israel’s international development cooperation agency, and focuses on strengthening technical capacity within Somaliland’s National Water Authority (SNWA).
“Honored to welcome this morning the participants of the 1st MASHAV tailor-made course for Somaliland’s National Water Authority (SNWA) ‘National Water Resources Planning and Management’, building capabilities & bilateral cooperation #SDG6,” said Eynat Shlein, Deputy Director General of MASHAV, at the opening ceremony.
Israel is widely regarded as one of the world’s leading nations in water technology, with strong capacity in designing, managing and executing large-scale water projects, including desalination, irrigation systems, surface and groundwater management, and water recycling. Its integrated national water model has enabled it to address chronic water scarcity through diversified supply sources and continuous innovation.
