Somaliland Congratulates Dominican Republic on Independence Day

HARGEISA, Feb. 28 (Horndiplomat) – The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has extended its warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Dominican Republic on the occasion of their Independence Day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement posted on X.
“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland extends its warm congratulations to the Government and people of the Dominican Republic on the occasion of their Independence Day,” the ministry said.
Shortly after the message was published, the Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded publicly.
“The Government of the Dominican Republic thanks you for your congratulations on the day of our independence. We deeply value the strong bonds of friendship that unite us,” the ministry wrote in a post on X.
The exchange of messages marks a notable diplomatic interaction between the two governments and follows a meeting earlier last month between Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
Independence Day in the Dominican Republic is commemorated annually on February 27, marking the country’s declaration of independence in 1844.
Officials in Hargeisa said the cordial exchange reflects Somaliland’s policy of expanding international engagement and strengthening bilateral ties across regions.