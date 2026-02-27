Somaliland President Awards Top Quran Competition Winners During Ramadan

By
editor
-
0

By: Mohamed Duale

HARGEISA, Feb 27 (HornDiplomat) – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, awarded valuable prizes to top-performing students in the annual Presidential Holy Quran Competition, held during the blessed month of Ramadan.

The award ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa and was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments, prominent religious scholars, and teachers who mentored the participating students.

The competition brings together young male and female Huffaz (memorizers of the Quran) from across Somaliland’s regions. This year marked the second consecutive year that female participants were formally included under a special category introduced by the president.

In the boys’ category, Abdillahi Jama Salah from the Sanaag region secured first place and was awarded a brand-new vehicle by the president. Hamse Abdirahman Salah from Maroodi-jeex region won second place, while Abdirisaq Ahmed Jama from Togdheer region took third place. The second- and third-place winners received various valuable prizes in recognition of their achievements.

In the girls’ category, Rayaan Hussein Ahmed from Awdal region claimed first place and was awarded a gold prize. Asha Adan Duale from Maroodi-jeex region secured second place, while Bushra Abdi Ali from Awdal region finished third. All three received significant awards in recognition of their outstanding performance.

President Irro also granted a fully sponsored Umrah pilgrimage to the administrators who oversaw the students who won first place in both the boys’ and girls’ categories.

Officials said the annual Quran competition reflects the government’s continued support for religious education and youth development across Somaliland.

— Reporting by Horndiplomat

