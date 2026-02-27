Somaliland President Awards Top Quran Competition Winners During Ramadan

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, Feb 27 (HornDiplomat) – The President of the Republic of Somaliland, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, awarded valuable prizes to top-performing students in the annual Presidential Holy Quran Competition, held during the blessed month of Ramadan.
The award ceremony took place at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa and was attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Endowments, prominent religious scholars, and teachers who mentored the participating students.
The competition brings together young male and female Huffaz (memorizers of the Quran) from across Somaliland’s regions. This year marked the second consecutive year that female participants were formally included under a special category introduced by the president.
