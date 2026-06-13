Somaliland Delegation Arrives in Israel Ahead of President Irro Visit

Hargeisa, June 13 (Horn Diplomat) – A high-level Somaliland delegation led by Foreign Minister Abdirahman Dahir Adan arrived in Tel Aviv on Saturday ahead of President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro’s expected arrival on Sunday for talks with senior Israeli officials focused on security, investment, energy and regional cooperation.
The advance delegation includes Minister of the Presidency Khadar Hussein Abdi, Defence Minister Mohamed Yusuf Ali, Minister of Minerals and Energy Eng. Ahmed Jama Barre, Minister of Water Resources Development Mohamed Abdimalik Ahmed, Chairman of the Central Bank Abdinasir Ahmed Hirsi and the President’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Dr. Mohamed Osman Fadal.
Officials familiar with the visit said the delegation will hold preparatory meetings and finalize arrangements ahead of President Irro’s arrival, when discussions are expected to take place with Israeli government officials, business leaders and policy experts.
According to C14 News Israel, President Irro is scheduled to meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog at the President’s Residence on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. The two leaders are expected to hold diplomatic talks followed by joint statements to the media. The meeting would be the first official summit between the two leaders since Israel recognized Somaliland in December 2025.
The visit comes as Somaliland seeks to expand its international partnerships and attract investment into key sectors of its economy, including energy, infrastructure, finance, technology and water resource development.
The trip follows Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in December 2025, a landmark decision that strengthened relations between the two sides and opened the door to broader diplomatic, economic and security cooperation.
While the full agenda has not been publicly disclosed, officials said discussions are expected to focus on economic cooperation, investment opportunities, regional security, technological collaboration and the implementation of bilateral agreements following the establishment of formal relations.
Regional security is expected to feature prominently in the talks, given Somaliland’s strategic location along the Gulf of Aden near the Bab al-Mandab Strait, one of the world’s most important maritime trade corridors linking the Red Sea to global shipping routes.
President Irro’s visit forms part of his administration’s broader diplomatic outreach strategy aimed at strengthening Somaliland’s international engagement and building new economic and strategic partnerships.
The visit is being closely watched by regional observers as Somaliland and Israel move to deepen ties following last year’s historic recognition decision.
Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.