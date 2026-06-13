Somaliland Warns Against Somalia’s Aggression Amid Recognition

HARGEISA, Somaliland, June 13 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland’s government on Saturday issued a strong warning over security concerns, with Information Minister Barkhad Jama Batun saying Somaliland possesses the capability and determination to defend its people, territory and national interests.
Speaking at a press conference in Hargeisa, Batun accused Somalia’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of making statements that risk escalating tensions between the two sides.
“Hassan Sheikh, whose term has expired and who appears intent on pursuing hostility, has communicated what we view as dangerous plans that could lead to the shedding of Somalilanders’ blood,” Batun told reporters.
The minister said Somaliland remained committed to preserving the peace and stability it has maintained for more than three decades.
“Somaliland possesses security forces fully capable of defending the nation and protecting its citizens from any threat,” Batun said. “Our servicemen and women are committed to safeguarding their country and would not hesitate to make sacrifices in its defence.”
Batun said Somaliland would not be intimidated by rhetoric suggesting the use of force.
“President Hassan Sheikh has publicly spoken about the prospect of war,” Batun said. “Somaliland is known for its stability, security, democratic governance and peaceful development. But we will not ignore any actions or rhetoric that threaten the safety of our people.”
He added that safeguarding citizens remained the government’s foremost responsibility.
“Any attempt to undermine Somaliland’s peace or endanger its citizens will be met with resolve,” Batun said. “The protection of our people remains the government’s highest responsibility.”
Mohamud’s remarks came during an interview with Dawan TV last night, in which he said the Somalia government had considered both military action and dialogue in addressing the Somaliland issue but ultimately opted for negotiations.
“We weighed the two options, and in the end we chose dialogue and persuasion,” Mohamud said. “Although it took more than 30 years, it was the most appropriate path under the circumstances.”
The remarks come at a time of growing regional tensions, with Somaliland pursuing deeper international partnerships and renewed diplomatic outreach while Somalia continues to oppose any steps that could advance Somaliland’s quest for international recognition. Analysts say Somalia’s increasingly aggressive rhetoric has taken on added significance amid shifting geopolitical competition in the Red Sea and Horn of Africa region.
Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, security institutions, currency and democratic system while seeking broader international recognition.
Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat News Desk.