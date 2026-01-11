Somaliland Condemns Somalia’s Call for Saudi Military Intervention

HARGEISA, Jan 11 (Horn Diplomat) — The government of the Republic of Somaliland on Sunday condemned statements by authorities in Somalia calling for foreign military intervention against the Somaliland, warning the remarks amounted to a dangerous escalation and a violation of international law.
In an official press release issued in Hargeisa on Jan. 11, Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Somalia’s appeals for foreign military action constituted “a serious and irresponsible escalation” and “a clear violation of the United Nations Charter and fundamental principles of international law.”
The statement said Somaliland was not under Mogadishu’s authority and had lawfully restored its sovereignty in 1991 within its 1960 borders, adding that it had since maintained peace, stability and democratic governance.
Somaliland warned that the Somalia federal government would be held fully responsible for any consequences arising from what it described as “inflammatory rhetoric,” and urged international partners to reject any calls for foreign military intervention.
“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland reaffirms its commitment to peace while reserving its inherent right to self-defence under international law,” the statement said.
The warning followed remarks by Somalia’s Minister of Defence, Ahmed Moalim Fiqi, who called on Saudi Arabia to take military action against Somaliland in an interview with Al Jazeera Mubasher.
“We call on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to intervene militarily, with full authority, against the Somaliland administration, just as it did with al-Zubaidi in Yemen,” Fiqi said.
Somaliland’s Foreign Minister, Abdirahman Dahir Adam, later responded in a post on X, rejecting calls for foreign military involvement and stressing Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty.
“Defeating extremism requires both moral and political credibility. Mogadishu’s priority should be stabilizing its own country and ensuring the safety of its people, not delivering misguided lectures,” Adam wrote.
“Saudi Arabia is a responsible and sovereign state that does not take cues from failed governance. The Republic of Somaliland remains committed to peace, stability and constructive engagement, not threats,” he added.
Since reasserting its sovereignty in 1991, Somaliland has built functioning state institutions, maintained internal security and overseen multiple peaceful democratic transitions, distinguishing it from much of the wider region. decision to recognise Somaliland,in December has reinforced the view among Somaliland officials and supporters that the territory meets the practical and legal requirements of statehood under international norms.