Ethiopia Says Israel–Somaliland Recognition Move Being Closely Watched

By: Mohamed Duale
Ethiopia is closely monitoring Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland, but has not yet taken a formal position, Ethiopia’s ambassador to Somalia said, as the move fuels renewed debate over Somaliland’s long-standing claim to statehood.
Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, which restored its statehood in 1991, has been welcomed in Hargeisa as acknowledgement of more than three decades of effective self-rule, democratic elections and sustained stability, reinforcing Somaliland’s case that its statehood is based on popular consent, functioning institutions and a proven record of governance.
Ethiopia’s ambassador to Somalia, Suleiman Daddafee, told the BBC Afaan Oromo service that Addis Ababa was following developments closely but would not be rushed into declaring a position.
“We are observing what is happening. We have no fixed timeline and no set date to announce a position,” the ambassador said.
He stressed that Ethiopia’s guiding principle was peace and respect for lawful processes, while acknowledging that developments in the Horn of Africa directly affect regional interests.
“All countries and peoples should pursue their interests through peaceful and legal means,” he said. “Ethiopia also believes in resolving issues through dialogue, not escalation.”
Ethiopia has strategic interests tied to Red Sea access and regional stability, but the ambassador said recent developments involving Israel and Somaliland were not initiated by Addis Ababa.
“What is happening now is outside our direct control,” he said, adding that Ethiopia would only respond if its national interests or regional peace were threatened.