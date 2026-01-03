Ethiopia Says Israel–Somaliland Recognition Move Being Closely Watched

By: Mohamed Duale

Ethiopia is closely monitoring Israel’s decision to recognise Somaliland, but has not yet taken a formal position, Ethiopia’s ambassador to Somalia said, as the move fuels renewed debate over Somaliland’s long-standing claim to statehood.

Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, which restored its statehood in 1991, has been welcomed in Hargeisa as acknowledgement of more than three decades of effective self-rule, democratic elections and sustained stability, reinforcing Somaliland’s case that its statehood is based on popular consent, functioning institutions and a proven record of governance.

Ethiopia’s ambassador to Somalia, Suleiman Daddafee

Ethiopia’s ambassador to Somalia, Suleiman Daddafee, told the BBC Afaan Oromo service that Addis Ababa was following developments closely but would not be rushed into declaring a position.

“We are observing what is happening. We have no fixed timeline and no set date to announce a position,” the ambassador said.

He stressed that Ethiopia’s guiding principle was peace and respect for lawful processes, while acknowledging that developments in the Horn of Africa directly affect regional interests.

“All countries and peoples should pursue their interests through peaceful and legal means,” he said. “Ethiopia also believes in resolving issues through dialogue, not escalation.”

Ethiopia has strategic interests tied to Red Sea access and regional stability, but the ambassador said recent developments involving Israel and Somaliland were not initiated by Addis Ababa.

“What is happening now is outside our direct control,” he said, adding that Ethiopia would only respond if its national interests or regional peace were threatened.

Israel has said it will stand by its recognition despite concern expressed by some regional actors.

Analysts say Ethiopia’s cautious stance underscores the sensitivity of Somaliland’s rapidly growing diplomatic profile, as Israel’s recognition raises expectations that Addis Ababa could become the next country to formally recognise Somaliland, a possibility long signalled at the highest levels of Ethiopian leadership. Former Ethiopian prime minister Meles Zenawi once captured that position when asked about recognition, saying: “Ethiopia would not be the first to recognize Somaliland, but it would certainly be the second,” reflecting an approach shaped by timing and regional strategic calculations rather than opposition to Somaliland’s statehood.

For Somaliland, the move has reinforced its argument that its quest for international recognition is grounded in consent, stability and long-established self-governance factors its leaders say can no longer be ignored.

