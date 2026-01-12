Israeli Companies Move into Somaliland Market After Recognition

Two Israeli companies, VisiRight and Amore Capital, have announced plans to enter the Somaliland market following Israel’s recent recognition of the country, according to a report by i24 Israel.
The companies said on Sunday they had formed a strategic collaboration aimed at supporting Israeli businesses seeking opportunities in Somaliland, marking one of the first concrete commercial initiatives to follow Israel’s diplomatic move. The recognition has drawn international attention and underscored emerging economic prospects in the Horn of Africa.
Somaliland, which lies along a strategic corridor near the Red Sea, has in recent years accelerated development at the Berbera Port, driven by sustained investments in infrastructure and logistics. The port is widely viewed as a gateway for regional trade, linking the Horn of Africa to global maritime routes.
According to the report, Somaliland offers project opportunities across a range of sectors, including infrastructure, agriculture, telecommunications, and logistics. Its geographic position also provides access to fast-growing markets in Ethiopia and neighboring countries through regional trade arrangements.
Under the new partnership, VisiRight and Amore Capital plan to assist Israeli companies—from large infrastructure and real estate firms to startups specializing in water management, renewable energy, and smart technologies—in navigating Somaliland’s business environment. The collaboration is designed to facilitate engagement with government institutions, regulators, and local business partners, enabling a structured and sustainable market entry.
Analysts say the initiative reflects a broader shift from symbolic diplomacy to practical economic engagement, as recognition begins to translate into trade, investment, and long-term commercial partnerships.