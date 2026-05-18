Somaliland Ambassador Presents Credentials to Israeli President

By: Mohamed Duale
JERUSALEM, May 18 (Horn Diplomat) – Ambassador Mohamed Hagi, Somaliland’s first ambassador to a foreign country, is scheduled to present his diplomatic credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog in a landmark diplomatic ceremony reflecting the rapidly expanding ties between Somaliland and Israel, according to the Israeli President’s Residence.
Mohamed Hagi, who was appointed Somaliland’s ambassador to Israel in February, will formally submit his credentials during an official ceremony in Jerusalem, marking the establishment of full diplomatic representation between the two sides.
Hagi previously served as an adviser to Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and is widely regarded as one of the key architects behind the growing relationship between Somaliland and Israel.
The ceremony follows Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025, making Israel the first country to officially recognize Somaliland since it restored its statehood in 1991.
Somaliland, located along the strategic Gulf of Aden corridor near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, has maintained its own government, currency, security institutions and electoral system for more than three decades despite lacking broad international recognition.
Israeli officials have increasingly described Somaliland as an important strategic partner in the Horn of Africa due to its location along key maritime trade routes linking Africa, the Middle East and Europe.
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