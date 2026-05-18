Somaliland Marks 35th Anniversary With Recognition Push

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, May 18 (Horn Diplomat) – Somaliland marked the 35th anniversary of its restored statehood on Monday with military parades, flag-waving schoolchildren and a renewed diplomatic push for wider international recognition, as more than 25 international delegations joined celebrations in the capital Hargeisa.
The anniversary, celebrated under the theme “Recognition and Resilience,” carried special significance this year following Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025, making it the first United Nations member state to establish official diplomatic relations with Somaliland since it restored its statehood in 1991.
Thousands of people gathered in the capital’s main Freedom Square, where Somaliland military units, including commandos, marines and junior forces, marched alongside cultural performers, civic groups and children carrying the red, white and green Somaliland flag.
International guests, diplomats, foreign representatives and members of Somaliland’s diaspora attended the celebrations alongside President Dr. Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro, former presidents, senior government officials and traditional leaders.
In his May 18 National Day address, President Irro described Somaliland’s recognition campaign as a matter of historical justice and political reality, while presenting Somaliland as a stable democratic partner in the strategically important Horn of Africa.
“The citizens of Somaliland are the backbone of the country and its security. We will continue the journey of nation-building, development and progress that the people of Somaliland aspire to,” Irro said during his nationally televised speech.
The president called on African Union member states to “reflect on the consequences of unions between countries and governments that were entered into without mutual consent,” in a direct reference to Somaliland’s union with Somalia in 1960, a union that was never formally ratified, and Somaliland’s decision to restore its statehood in 1991.
Somaliland, which has operated with its own government, security forces, currency and electoral institutions for more than three decades, remains largely unrecognized internationally despite maintaining relative peace and stability in a volatile region.
Irro said Somaliland had entered what he described as a historic diplomatic phase following growing international engagement.
“I congratulate the people of Somaliland whose resilience and determination have brought us the recognition we are witnessing today,” he said.
The celebrations came months after Israel formally recognized Somaliland, a diplomatic breakthrough that increased international attention on Somaliland’s strategic position along the Gulf of Aden near the Bab el-Mandeb maritime corridor.
“The Republic of Somaliland fulfills all the conditions required of a responsible, peaceful, law-abiding and democratic state whose borders are clearly defined,” Irro said.
He added that his administration had intensified efforts this year toward “recognition, economic growth, investment and strengthening national defence and border security.”
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