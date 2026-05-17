Somaliland Ambassador Presents Credentials to Israeli President Tomorrow

By: Mohamed Duale
Hargeisa, May 17 (Horn Diplomat) – Ambassador Mohamed Hagi, Somaliland’s first ambassador to a foreign country, is scheduled to present his diplomatic credentials to Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday in a landmark diplomatic ceremony reflecting the rapidly expanding ties between Somaliland and Israel, according to the Israeli President’s Residence.
Amb. Mohamed Hagi, appointed Somaliland’s ambassador to Israel earlier this year, will formally submit his credentials during an official ceremony in Jerusalem, becoming Somaliland’s first fully accredited ambassador abroad.
Hagi previously served as an adviser to Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro and played a leading role in shaping relations between Somaliland and Israel.
The ceremony follows Israel’s formal recognition of Somaliland on Dec. 26, 2025, making Israel the first country to officially recognize Somaliland since it restored its statehood in 1991 following the collapse of Somalia’s central government.
The diplomatic relationship has continued to deepen in recent months through high-level contacts and discussions focused on maritime security, trade, technology, infrastructure and regional cooperation.
Israel has also moved to strengthen its diplomatic presence in Somaliland. On April 15, Israel appointed veteran diplomat Michael Lotem as its first ambassador to Somaliland following Israel’s recognition of Somaliland in December 2025.
Israeli officials have increasingly described Somaliland as an important partner in the Horn of Africa because of its strategic location along the Gulf of Aden and near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the world’s busiest maritime trade corridors.
Somaliland has maintained its own government, security forces, currency and democratic institutions for more than three decades despite limited international recognition.
Analysts say the exchange of ambassadors between Somaliland and Israel represents a historic diplomatic breakthrough that could encourage broader international engagement with Somaliland and reshape regional diplomatic dynamics in the Horn of Africa and Red Sea region.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)
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