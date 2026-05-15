Taiwan Invites Somaliland to Geneva Health Forum Side Event

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, May 15 (Horn Diplomat) –Ambassador Allen C. Lou of the Taiwan Representative Office in the Republic of Somaliland called for greater international inclusion in global health systems while praising Somaliland nurses and expanding healthcare cooperation during International Nurses Day celebrations in Hargeisa this week.
Speaking at the May 12 event attended by health officials, medical professionals and students, Lou highlighted the role nurses play in strengthening healthcare delivery, emergency preparedness and disease management across Somaliland.
“It is my pleasure to join you today in celebrating the International Nurses Day amid the meeting of the World Health Assembly in Geneva,” Lou said in prepared remarks.
The ambassador said Taiwan’s medical cooperation with Somaliland focuses on key areas including emergency response, health information systems, HIV care, non-communicable diseases, surgical care and intensive care services.
“In surgical care and intensive care settings, nurses uphold standards of safety and clinical quality,” he said. “You are part of the backbone that brings success to our projects.”
Lou also emphasized Taiwan’s growing investment in smart healthcare technologies powered by semiconductors and artificial intelligence, describing them as tools to support healthier and more independent lives.
“Taiwan stands ready to share its innovation and help build a healthier future for all,” he said, noting that Taiwan has ranked first on the Numbeo Healthcare Index for eight consecutive years.
The envoy criticized Taiwan’s exclusion from the World Health Organization (WHO), calling it discriminatory, while also drawing attention to Somaliland’s lack of representation within the organization.
“Likewise, Somaliland is not yet a member of WHO,” Lou said. “This year we have invited Somaliland to participate in our upcoming forum in Geneva on Smart Healthcare Implementation and Public Health System Upgrading.”
The forum, titled “Data Empowerment for Collective Good,” is expected to focus on digital health systems and public health modernization.
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Taiwan and Somaliland established representative offices in each other’s capitals in 2020, strengthening ties in healthcare, education, technology and development cooperation.
Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, healthcare institutions and security structures while continuing efforts for broader international recognition.
Closing his remarks, Lou quoted an African proverb stressing cooperation and solidarity.
“If you wish to go fast, you walk alone, but if you wish to go far, you walk together,” he said. “Taiwan can help, Taiwan can lead, and Taiwan is leading. Who cares? Taiwan cares.”
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)
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