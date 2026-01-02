Somalia Ministers, MPs Back Israel’s Recognition of Somaliland, Reject President’s Move

By: Nuh Jama , Horndiplomat Correspondent in Mogadishu
MOGADISHU, Jan 1 (Horndiplomat) — Senior members of Somalia’s cabinet and dozens of lawmakers of Somaliland origin have welcomed Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, breaking with Somalia’s president and his government, which have formally rejected the move.
The group is led by Somalia Deputy Prime Minister Salah Jama Abdi, Bashe Yusuf Ahmed, the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Somalia, Finance Minister Bihi Iman Ige, and Agriculture Minister Mohamed Hayir Mareye, alongside around 60 members of both houses of parliament who originate from Somaliland, according to a communiqué issued in Mogadishu.
In the communiqué, the ministers and lawmakers said Somaliland “achieved its independence on June 26, 1960” before entering a voluntary union with Somalia days later — a union they said “was never ratified by the legislative bodies of the two united states nor the newly formed parliament.”
They said political marginalisation following the union and abuses during Somalia’s military rule led to “genocide, massacres, mass atrocities, widespread destruction and displacement” against the people of Somaliland, adding that the collapse of the central government in 1991 effectively ended the unity of the Somali Republic.
“Since the day the central government of the country collapsed, which was 34 years ago, the unity of the Somali Republic has been destroyed,” the communiqué said.
The signatories said the collapse of the Somalia state meant Mogadishu ceased to function as a single, effective national authority, leaving no constitutional or administrative basis to exercise sovereignty over Somaliland after 1991. They added that successive governments based in Mogadishu failed to honour agreements reached in earlier dialogue rounds with Somaliland and ignored its distinct political history and grievances.
They urged restraint, warning that unity cannot be imposed by force. “The Federal Government of Somalia should refrain from taking actions that impact the economy, movement and security of Somalis living in Somaliland, as unity can never be achieved through force,” the statement said.
Israel’s recognition of Somaliland has intensified debate across the Horn of Africa. Somalia’s foreign ministry and President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud have rejected the move, saying it violates Somalia’s sovereignty and international law and reaffirming Mogadishu’s claim over the territory.
In response, the ministers and MPs said Somalia’s objections do not alter political realities on the ground. “Unity cannot be restored through diplomatic objections or coercion, but only through acknowledging historical facts and the will of the people,” the communiqué said.
Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since functioned as a self-governing republic with its own elected governments, security forces and constitutional order. Despite the absence of broad international recognition, it has maintained stability, held repeated competitive elections and steadily expanded diplomatic and security engagement abroad, saying its pursuit of recognition is irreversible and firmly rooted in the freely expressed will of its people.
Somalia’s presidency and foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the communiqué or the internal dissent within the government.