Somaliland Rejects Somalia President’s Claims on Palestinians, Military Bases

HARGEISA, Jan 1 (HornDiplomat) — Somaliland on Thursday rejected false claims by Somalia’s president, denying allegations that it plans to resettle Palestinians or host foreign military bases on its territory.
In a statement, MFA Somaliland said the allegations were “baseless” and intended to mislead the international community and undermine Somaliland’s diplomatic engagement.
“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland firmly rejects false claims made by the President of Somalia alleging the resettlement of Palestinians or the establishment of military bases in Somaliland,” the foreign ministry said.
The ministry added that Somaliland’s engagement with Israel is “purely diplomatic” and conducted in full respect of international law and the mutual sovereign interests of both sides. It said no plans exist to allow population transfers or foreign military installations in Somaliland.
The comments appeared to be directed at remarks by Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, as regional debate intensified following Israel’s recent recognition of Somaliland, a move that has prompted sharp diplomatic reactions from Mogadishu.
“These baseless allegations are intended to mislead the international community and undermine Somaliland’s diplomatic progress,” the ministry said, adding that Somaliland remains committed to regional stability and peaceful international cooperation.
Somaliland restored its statehood in 1991 and has since operated with its own government, security forces and regular elections. It has in recent years stepped up diplomatic outreach, promoting international engagement grounded in its stability and democratic record.