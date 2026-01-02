Op-Ed:The Realities Surrounding the Re-recognition of the Republic of Somaliland by the State of Israel  

By: Amb. Barkhad M. Kaariye

The Republic of Somaliland has been and continues to be an active and reliable actor in the regional and international security over the past decades. It has consistently collaborated with the international partners in the fight against terrorism, radicalization and violent extremism in the Horn of Africa. Unlike many other countries in East Africa, the Republic of Somaliland achieved this with minimal external financial or security support, rellying largely on its own locally owned and community-driven state-building and peacebuilding processes.

For nearly two decades, there has not been a single successful terrorist attack on Somaliland soil. This achievement is direct result of strong social cohesion, effective governance and close cooperation between the people and their government. In Somaliland, patriotism has prevailed over radicalization. In contrast, the International Community has injected billions of Dollars in to Somalia, into Somalia, yet insecurity, corruption and weak governance and persistent violence continue to dominate the landscape.

The continued absence of international recognition for Somaliland not only denies the fundamental rights of more than six million peace-loving people, but also undermines regional and maritime security. Somaliland occupies a strategic location along the Gulf of Aden and Red Sea, two of the world’s most critical maritime corridors. While some regional states have been able to secure these maritime routes and attract international maritime engagements, Somaliland’s lack of recognition has limited its ability to fully contribute, making non-recognition a significant security liability for the region and beyond.

Despite these longstanding obstacles, the resilience of the Somaliland People has never wavered. Abandoning their quest.for justice, statehood and international engagements has never been an option. The steadfast determination has now culminated in the long-awaited re-recognition by the State of Israel.

The longstanding political statement surrounding Somaliland’s re-recognition has now finally been broken by the genius and strategic decision of State of Israel. However, this development has triggered cheap, misleading and unjustifiable narratives propagated by interest-driven actors within the region and beyond. Following points clarify the realities surrounding Israel’s re-recognition of Somaliland;

This is re-recognition, not new recognition. Somaliland gained independence from Great Britain in 1960 and was formally recognized by 34 countries including Israel. Israel’s decision therefore represents a continuation and restoration of of that original Recognition.

The re-recognition will contribute positively to the stability and maritime security, particularly in the Gulfmof Aden and Red Sea, by empowering a proven and reliable security partner.

It represents an acknowledgment of fundamental human and political rights of over six millionSomalilanders, who have successfully secured their country from terrorism, violent extremism, and radicalization using their own limited resources.

The Republic of Somaliland is not the first Muslim Country to establish political relations with Israel. Major Arab and Muslim countries have normalised relations under the Abraham Accord, while others maintained political, trade, agricultural, and technological cooperation with Israel long before the Abraham Accord. Somaliland’s re-recognition is therefore neither unprecedented nor exceptional, and it has nothing to do with religion, but rather with pragmatic diplomacy, and internationally accepted governance norms.

Given the deteriorating security situation in Somalia, where Al-Shabaab and affiliated extremists groups continue to expand and adopt in accordance with the ongoing talks between Somalia’s administration and Alshabaab, Somaliland’s re-recognition strengthens both regional and international security architecture. A full recognized Somaliland serves a stable, democratic and reliable strong partner against the spread of extremism in the Horn of Africa.

In a short, other regional states, African governments and the democratic world should follow suit and formally declare the re-recognition of Somaliland.

About the Author:

Amb. Barkhad M. Kaariye, PhD – The former Charge d’affaires of the Republic of Somaliland to Ethiopia (2019-2024). He is now serving as the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of KAAH Party in Somaliland. He can be reached out to bkaariye104@gmail.com

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.

